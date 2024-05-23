Tirunelveli Congress President's death case transferred to CB-CID

CHENNAI: KPK Jeyakumar, Congress president of Tirunelveli District (East), was found charred at Karisuthu Pudur village near Uvari in Tirunelveli district on May 4.

The investigation teams have yet to achieve a breakthrough in the case, which shook the political landscape and the case is now sent to CB-CID.

Forensic experts have been continuously examining the spot where the charred body of Jeyakumar, with his legs tied together with a string, was found.

He went missing on May 2 after visiting somebody away and did not return home. After the relatives, who went in search of Jeyakumar at various places, couldn't trace him,

Based on a complaint by his son, the Uvari police filed a case under Section 174 of the Cr.P.C. (suspicious death) on May 3.

Earlier, ten special teams were formed to intensify the probe into Jeyakumar’s death.

In handwritten letters, Jeyakumar claimed that he's been cheated by many, including some senior leaders of his party, and urged the need to collect unpaid dues.