Tamil Nadu: Search intensifies as tiger eludes capture

“As part of the intensified operation, drones were deployed through the night on Monday to scan forest areas in Gudalur for signs of the tiger. Forest personnel also conducted night patrols in locations where the animal was suspected to be moving,” said an official of the forest department.

On Tuesday, officials inspected 171 camera traps installed across the Gudalur forest division and adjoining areas, including the Naduvattam and Pykara forest ranges under the Ooty forest division.

To strengthen surveillance, another 18 camera traps were installed at strategic locations, taking the total number of cameras monitoring the tiger's movements to 189.