Tamil Nadu: Search intensifies as tiger eludes capture

COIMBATORE: The search for a tiger that has eluded capture in the ‘O’ Valley forest range of the Gudalur forest division entered its 19th day on Tuesday (September 8), with the forest department stepping up round-the-clock surveillance using drones, camera traps and dedicated search teams.
“As part of the intensified operation, drones were deployed through the night on Monday to scan forest areas in Gudalur for signs of the tiger. Forest personnel also conducted night patrols in locations where the animal was suspected to be moving,” said an official of the forest department.
On Tuesday, officials inspected 171 camera traps installed across the Gudalur forest division and adjoining areas, including the Naduvattam and Pykara forest ranges under the Ooty forest division.
To strengthen surveillance, another 18 camera traps were installed at strategic locations, taking the total number of cameras monitoring the tiger's movements to 189.
Despite the deployment of 13 trap cages at various locations, the tiger has continued to evade the capture teams.
Search teams, meanwhile, intensified combing operations along the boundaries of the Gudalur forest division, particularly around Northern Hay and the Singara border areas, in an effort to locate the animal.
The prolonged search comes amid fresh concern over tiger intrusion at Kuruthukuli near Ooty. Four cows taken for grazing close to forest areas were killed in suspected tiger attacks over the past two days.
The repeated livestock attacks have heightened anxiety among villagers, who have urged the forest department to intensify patrolling and surveillance.
However, forest department officials said an assessment was under way to determine whether a tiger was responsible for the attacks on the cattle.