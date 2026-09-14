Tamil Nadu: Undeclared lockdown in Gudalur

“Some arrangements should be made to supply the essentials at their doorstep until the prowling tiger is trapped,” she said.

For Pushpavalli (54) of Manjushree Estate, the tiger attacks have brought an even more personal tragedy. She lost her husband, M Balakrishnan, a daily wage worker, in the first suspected tiger attack on August 8.

“My husband left the house around evening to bring drinking water from a natural spring for our household use, but he did not return. After searching through the night, we were shattered to find his partially consumed remains the next morning,” she said.

Her three sons live elsewhere and work odd jobs, while Pushpavalli herself worked as a tea plucker at an estate.

“Initially, I had doubts whether the animal that killed my husband was a tiger. But my son and brother spotted a tiger consuming the body of a person during the second attack, which happened just a short distance from our house. The villagers gathered and scared it away by shouting,” she said.

It had been more than two decades since villagers had last sighted a tiger in their neighbourhood. “Our entire village has now been confined to our homes. It is really difficult to live like this,” Pushpavalli added.

K Sahadevan, vice-chairman of ‘O’ Valley Panchayat, said residents had sighted the tiger twice in the locality even after the two attacks — once on a road and again in an area barely a kilometre away.