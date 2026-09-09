Leopard trapped but man-eating tiger still at large in Gudalur

Around 6 am, forest personnel checking the cages placed at an estate in O' Valley heard a loud growl in one of them. Suspecting that the tiger had been trapped, they approached the cage and were surprised to find an agitated leopard inside.

“We approached the cage suspecting that a tiger had been trapped. To our surprise, there was a leopard inside. Around 13 cages have been placed at various vulnerable locations to trap the tiger,” a forest department official said.

The leopard was subsequently tranquilised, shifted to another cage and transported to a deep forest area in Ambulimala, where it was released safely.

The forest department has intensified efforts to capture the tiger suspected of attacking and killing two people in the O' Valley area on August 8 and August 21. In both cases, the animal had partially consumed the bodies after the attacks.