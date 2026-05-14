AIADMK tussle: Shanmugam-Velumani camp seeks disqualification of Palaniswami, others for 'defying' whip on trust vote

C Vijayabaskar, 'whip' of the faction, told reporters that the legislature party is decided based on majority numbers and indicated that the Shanmugam-Velumani faction enjoyed that.

His instruction to vote in favour of the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government during its confidence vote on Wednesday was duly communicated to all the AIADMK MLAs through Whatsapp and e-mail, he said.

"Of the 47 MLAs, 25 abided by the instruction. As many as 22 party MLAs, including Edappadi Palaniswami, did not comply with the instructions issued by me, who is the whip and went contrary to that. So we have met the Assembly Speaker today and sought their disqualification under the anti-defection law," he said.