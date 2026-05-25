Major setback for AIADMK as three MLAs resign from Assembly

CHENNAI: In a major setback to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) following its electoral debacle, three party MLAs on Monday resigned from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and submitted their resignation letters to Speaker JCD Prabhakar.
The legislators who resigned are K Maragatham Kumaravel from Madurantakam ,S Jayakumar fom Perundurai and P Sathyabama from Dharapuram. Sources said all three MLAs are part of the faction led by senior AIADMK leaders C Ve Shanmugam and SP Velumani.
According to Assembly rules, resignation letters submitted personally by MLAs in handwritten form are subject to verification and acceptance by the Speaker.
If the resignations are accepted, the three Assembly constituencies would be declared vacant and the Election Commission of India would subsequently announce by-elections for the seats.
With the resignations, the strength of the AIADMK in the Assembly would come down from 47 to 44 if the Speaker formally accepts the resignations.
Later, they met Minister and TVK senior leader Aadhav Arjuna.