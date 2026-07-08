Three arrested for dangerous bike stunts in Ennore

CHENNAI: Three persons were arrested for performing dangerous motorcycle stunts and posting videos of the acts on social media in Ennore-Thalankuppam beach road, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The accused were identified as Akash, Praveen Kumar and Dinesh Babu. Police also seized three two-wheelers in connection with the case.
The trio performed hazardous bike stunts, including riding without holding the handlebars, and uploaded videos of the acts as Instagram reels.
Such stunts have reportedly become common on the Ennore-Thalankuppam Beach Road, where a large number of vehicles use the stretch every day.