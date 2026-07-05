8 held for bike stunts in Washermenpet

A police team identified and arrested eight men from Tondiarpet on Saturday. The arrested persons were Mugilvanan (23), Karthik (23), Kaviarasan (20), Vishwa (20), Dhanush (22), Sarun (21), Mosai Ebenesan, and Mahesh (20).

The police initiated legal action against all eight persons. The Traffic Police warned that strict action will be taken against those performing stunts on their vehicles and endangering public safety.