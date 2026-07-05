8 held for bike stunts in Washermenpet

CHENNAI: The city traffic police arrested eight people in the city for riding two-wheelers at high speed and in a dangerous manner that endangered the public in the Washermenpet area.
Eight motorcycles were also seized.
Following a complaint received on Friday (July 3) regarding youths performing stunts and riding recklessly in Royapuram and on Ennore Expressway, the Washermenpet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police registered a case and launched an inquiry.
A police team identified and arrested eight men from Tondiarpet on Saturday. The arrested persons were Mugilvanan (23), Karthik (23), Kaviarasan (20), Vishwa (20), Dhanush (22), Sarun (21), Mosai Ebenesan, and Mahesh (20).
The police initiated legal action against all eight persons. The Traffic Police warned that strict action will be taken against those performing stunts on their vehicles and endangering public safety.
A similar incident was witnessed in Adyar and Besant Nagar, where five school students and a college student were performing stunts on their bikes. They were secured on June 30.