5 school students among 6 held for bike stunts

CHENNAI: Acting on social media clips showing youths indulging in dangerous riding and stunts on city roads, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) traced the bikes and secured five school students and a college student.
Police said that the youths indulged in dangerous driving in Adyar and Besant Nagar areas over the weekend.
According to the police officials, the driving licence of the college student is likely to be cancelled, while the parents of the minor boys will be booked for handing over two-wheelers to them.
Several users on social media shared the video showing a group of youngsters riding motorcycles at high speed and dragging barricades, posing a serious risk to themselves and other motorists.
Based on the footage, the traffic police launched an inquiry, while law and order police analysed the videos to identify those involved.
The investigation led to the identification of the youths.