Two arrested for reckless bike stunt on Mylapore flyover; vehicle seized

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for rash and negligent riding after a video of them performing dangerous stunts on a flyover in Mylapore went viral on social media.
A video surfaced online showing some persons riding two-wheelers in a dangerous manner on the Music Academy flyover on Cathedral Road, Royapettah. The footage showed the riders dragging an iron barricade placed near the flyover while speeding on their bikes.
Based on the visuals, Mylapore Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and an inquiry was initiated.
On Wednesday, Police arrested Suresh (21) of Nesapakkam and Deepak Kumar (20) of Choolaimedu.
The motorcycle used during the incident was seized from the accused. Both men were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
The Greater Chennai Traffic Police reiterated that stringent legal action will be taken against anyone operating vehicles at high speed or in a dangerous manner under the guise of stunts, especially if such acts threaten the public or cause damage to public property.