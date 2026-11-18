Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the Madurai District Collector, stated this before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi while seeking a stay on the Madras High Court's direction.

"Our fear as a State is that if the judgment remains undisturbed, all these pillars will find religious colours and people will start doing these things... Let the court's jurisdiction not be expanded, otherwise thousands of survey pillars in the country will start becoming religious," Sankaranarayanan submitted.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah committee, contended that the single bench passed the order without giving adequate time to them to file a reply in accordance with the High Court rules.

Ahmadi argued that the single judge of the High Court had conducted a site visit without notice to the Dargah before passing the order.

The hearing will continue on Thursday.

Seeking urgent interim relief, the state government had on Tuesday pointed out that the Karthigai Deepam festival, falling on November 24 this year, was approaching and that the lamp would have to be lit at the "disputed" location if the High Court's direction was not stayed.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the state government, had said that there was no established custom of lighting the ceremonial lamp at the stone pillar, known as the Deepathoon.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu HR&CE Department had strongly opposed the petition seeking Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) control over the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and Thirupparankundram hill, and also changes in the traditional Karthigai Deepam celebrations.