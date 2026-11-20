The Tamil Nadu government had contended on Wednesday that allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the stone pillar near the dargah could lead to thousands of survey pillars across the country acquiring a religious character.

The Karthigai Deepam controversy at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple in Madurai centres on a dispute over where and by whom the lamp should be lit on the Thiruparankundram hill.

For decades, the deepam was lit at the Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes. Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone lamp pillar located higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.