CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the order was interim and not a final ruling on the merits of the case. He questioned the decision to permit the ritual at a spot where the lamp had never been lit, despite the state government and temple administration submitting evidence against it.

Objecting to the court permitting the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), he said law and order is a state subject, and the move amounted to interference in the state's rights.