CHENNAI: The CPM and CPI on Friday urged the state government to file review petitions against the Supreme Court's interim order permitting the lighting of a lamp on a survey stone on November 24.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the order was interim and not a final ruling on the merits of the case. He questioned the decision to permit the ritual at a spot where the lamp had never been lit, despite the state government and temple administration submitting evidence against it.
Objecting to the court permitting the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), he said law and order is a state subject, and the move amounted to interference in the state's rights.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the order appeared to endorse the demand of right-wing Sangh Parivar organisations to light the lamp on the survey stone. He said allowing the ritual even for a single day would disrupt a centuries-old tradition of celebrating Karthigai Deepam in an atmosphere of communal harmony and introduce a new practice.
He also criticised the court for issuing an interim order based on faith rather than law, historical and scientific evidence, arguing that it went against secularism, a basic feature of the Constitution.
Both parties urged the state government to immediately approach the Supreme Court for a review and seek to set aside the interim order. They also called on people of all communities to unite to preserve communal harmony and peace at Tiruparankundram.