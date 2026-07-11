Tears turn to hope for Karur stampede victims' families as CM Vijay hands over jobs

The employment orders were distributed during the Chief Minister's first visit to Karur after the tragedy at his election campaign rally. After assuming office, the government had assured employment to eligible family members of the victims.

Jothi of Salem, who lost her husband Anand, a daily wage worker, said the Chief Minister was visibly emotional while handing over the appointment order. "The Chief Minister is very concerned about us and was moved to tears while distributing the order," she said. Her brother Ayyanar said Jothi, a homemaker, had been appointed as a night security guard at a Tribal Residential School, enabling her to support herself.