Tears turn to hope for Karur stampede victims' families as CM Vijay hands over jobs

TIRUCHY: Several family members of the victims of the September 27, 2025 Karur tragedy broke down in tears while receiving government appointment orders from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Karur Collectorate on Friday, thanking him for providing them with a means of livelihood, as many of them lost their breadwinners.
The employment orders were distributed during the Chief Minister's first visit to Karur after the tragedy at his election campaign rally. After assuming office, the government had assured employment to eligible family members of the victims.
Jothi of Salem, who lost her husband Anand, a daily wage worker, said the Chief Minister was visibly emotional while handing over the appointment order. "The Chief Minister is very concerned about us and was moved to tears while distributing the order," she said. Her brother Ayyanar said Jothi, a homemaker, had been appointed as a night security guard at a Tribal Residential School, enabling her to support herself.
P Sangavi of Thanthondrimalai in Karur, who lost her husband Perumal, received an appointment as junior assistant in the School Education Department. Thanking the Chief Minister, she said the government job had given her confidence to rebuild her life.
"The Chief Minister found me a livelihood. I had no other option but to sit idle with my four-year-old son, but this government job gives me confidence. I can now be an independent woman and raise my son as a single mother," she said.
M Nivetha of Sanapiratti in Karur, who lost her husband Manickam, said she had been uncertain about supporting her children after losing the family's sole breadwinner.
"Though we received monetary assistance, employment gives us real satisfaction. We are grateful to the Chief Minister," she said.
Karur MP S Jothimani, who attended the function, said the Chief Minister became emotional on seeing the beneficiaries unable to hold back their tears.
"It reflects the humanitarian attitude and compassionate nature of the Chief Minister," Jothimani said.
The beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the government's support and did not blame anyone during the interaction.