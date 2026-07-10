Highlights | I know who was behind the Karur stampede, says CM Vijay in Karur

* TVK will construct a memorial in Karur to ensure that no one ever dares to think of political conspiracies or political sabotage again.

* Those responsible for the Karur incident must be held accountable for generations to come.

* The Karur police did not alert me while I was travelling from Namakkal to Karur. Instead, they brought me from the highway to the incident site, which was a staged drama. I had complete faith in the Karur police. The real question is: who issued instructions to the Karur police at that time?

* On the Mekedatu issue: We speak where it needs to be spoken. Talk less, work more is our policy.

* Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Scheme will be launched on the birth anniversary of CN Annadurai.