Highlights | I know who was behind the Karur stampede, says CM Vijay in Karur

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM CM VIJAY's SPEECH
* TVK will construct a memorial in Karur to ensure that no one ever dares to think of political conspiracies or political sabotage again.
* Those responsible for the Karur incident must be held accountable for generations to come.
* The Karur police did not alert me while I was travelling from Namakkal to Karur. Instead, they brought me from the highway to the incident site, which was a staged drama. I had complete faith in the Karur police. The real question is: who issued instructions to the Karur police at that time?
* On the Mekedatu issue: We speak where it needs to be spoken. Talk less, work more is our policy.
* Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Scheme will be launched on the birth anniversary of CN Annadurai.
* I have personal affection and respect for Stalin sir.
* If anyone demands a bribe, firmly refuse and tell them you will not pay.
* Even after the Supreme Court repeatedly directed the DMK to follow the law, it has still not learnt its lesson. Since it does not know how to practise fair politics, the people will ensure that the “Theeya Sakthi” (DMK) is decisively defeated in the upcoming by-election.
* The Union government is once again talking about constituency delimitation. Whoever attempts to take away our rights, we will neither accept it nor allow it to happen.
* The “Theeya Sakthi” (DMK) and the “Theerndhu Pona Sakthi” (AIADMK) are political collaborators. If they deny it, let them prove otherwise in the upcoming by-election.