CM Vijay hands over job orders to 31 kin of Karur victims, Rs 10 lakh aid to one

Among the 31 beneficiaries, two from Erode and two from Tirupur were appointed as junior assistants, while one from Salem was appointed as a night security guard at a Tribal Residential School. Most of the appointments were made in the School Education, Revenue and Rural Development departments.

K Santhi of Erode, a visually challenged woman whose husband was ineligible for government employment due to age, was provided a cash compensation of Rs 10 lakh instead.

Earlier, Vijay had met the victims' families in Panaiyur, Chennai, offered financial assistance, and assured them that a TVK government would provide employment to the deceased's next of kin. During his visit to Karur on Friday, he met the families again and handed over the appointment orders and compensation as promised.