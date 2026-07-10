CM Vijay hands over job orders to 31 kin of Karur victims, Rs 10 lakh aid to one

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday distributed government appointment orders to 31 family members of the 41 people killed in the Karur tragedy, besides providing a cash compensation of Rs 10 lakh to one beneficiary.
Most of the beneficiaries were appointed as junior assistants in various government departments based on their educational qualifications. The appointments were made after officials identified eligible family members from among the 41 victims who lost their lives in the tragedy.
According to the eligibility criteria, one government job was provided to families that lost two or more members, while two families were excluded as eligible members were already serving in government jobs.
Among the 31 beneficiaries, two from Erode and two from Tirupur were appointed as junior assistants, while one from Salem was appointed as a night security guard at a Tribal Residential School. Most of the appointments were made in the School Education, Revenue and Rural Development departments.
K Santhi of Erode, a visually challenged woman whose husband was ineligible for government employment due to age, was provided a cash compensation of Rs 10 lakh instead.
Earlier, Vijay had met the victims' families in Panaiyur, Chennai, offered financial assistance, and assured them that a TVK government would provide employment to the deceased's next of kin. During his visit to Karur on Friday, he met the families again and handed over the appointment orders and compensation as promised.