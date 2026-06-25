TANGEDCO debt stands at Rs 2.47 lakh crore, says white paper

What has been the trend over the years?

According to the white paper, the power sector recorded a deficit of Rs 35,463 crore during the 2006-11 period, Rs 56,361 crore during 2011-16, and Rs 58,534 crore during 2016-21.

The minister alleged that despite substantial expenditure, revenue generation and borrowing over the years, infrastructure had not improved in proportion to the money spent.

What did the minister say about vacancies and recruitment?

Nirmal Kumar said there are 65,921 vacancies in the Electricity Board out of a sanctioned strength of 1,40,635 posts, with only 74,714 positions filled.

While 9,136 employees retired between 2021 and 2026, only 343 appointments were made during the same period, he said. The minister announced that 20,000 new recruits would be appointed this year and that 5,391 gangmen recruited in 2021 would also be given employment approval.