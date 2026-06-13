Tamil Nadu's Singappen Special Task Force: 15 facts to know about the all-women police force

* Phase 1 will begin with 70 field units across Tamil Nadu, staffed by 140 Sub-Inspectors and 420 constables
* A total of 2,545 posts have been sanctioned, including 2,538 executive personnel and seven ministerial staff
* The force will eventually expand to 270 field units across the State
* The SSF will comprise 540 Sub-Inspectors and 1,620 personnel of other ranks in field units
* District and city headquarters will be staffed with 49 Inspectors, 98 Sub-Inspectors and 196 Grade-II Constables
* Headquarters will be headed by an SP and supported by two Deputy SPs, four Inspectors and eight Sub-Inspectors
* The initiative is backed by a budget of Rs 354.67 crore, including Rs 310.98 crore for operations and Rs 43.69 crore for infrastructure
* The government has sanctioned 49 surveillance drones, 270 body-worn cameras and upgrades to the Kaval Uthavi mobile application
* The force will use 319 SUVs, 101 two-wheelers, 270 tablets, 638 walkie-talkies and 319 mobile wireless sets
* A dedicated SSF Headquarters Control Room and an upgraded State Police Master Control Room will be established
* Each patrol team will comprise one Sub-Inspector, two head constables and a driver
* Personnel will wear a distinctive uniform featuring khaki trousers, blue shirts and a lioness insignia
* Responsibilities include hotspot surveillance, structural safety audits, patrolling vulnerable areas, responding to distress calls and conducting outreach programmes in schools, colleges and workplaces
* An annual Rs 1 crore awareness fund has been sanctioned for women's safety outreach programmes
* Personnel will undergo training in self-defence, laws relating to women and children, and field operations before deployment
* The initiative follows a national trend towards proactive, technology-driven policing models, including Telangana's SHE Teams launched in 2014