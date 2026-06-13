Tamil Nadu's Singappen Special Task Force: 15 facts to know about the all-women police force

* District and city headquarters will be staffed with 49 Inspectors, 98 Sub-Inspectors and 196 Grade-II Constables

* Headquarters will be headed by an SP and supported by two Deputy SPs, four Inspectors and eight Sub-Inspectors

* The initiative is backed by a budget of Rs 354.67 crore, including Rs 310.98 crore for operations and Rs 43.69 crore for infrastructure

* The government has sanctioned 49 surveillance drones, 270 body-worn cameras and upgrades to the Kaval Uthavi mobile application

* The force will use 319 SUVs, 101 two-wheelers, 270 tablets, 638 walkie-talkies and 319 mobile wireless sets

* A dedicated SSF Headquarters Control Room and an upgraded State Police Master Control Room will be established

* Each patrol team will comprise one Sub-Inspector, two head constables and a driver