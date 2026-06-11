In first operation, Singappen Special Force nabs Ayanavaram man soon after sexual assault bid

CHENNAI: In its first major operation, a team of the newly launched Singappen Special Force (SSF) nabbed a 36-year-old man shortly after he allegedly entered his neighbour's house in Ayanavaram and attempted to sexually assault her while she was alone, on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the police, the accused, B Suresh, 36, a security guard employed by a private company and a resident of Ayanavaram, entered the woman's house around 2.30 pm and allegedly tried to sexually assault her.
The woman raised an alarm, following which neighbours rushed to the house and saw a man fleeing the scene; they immediately alerted the Chennai City Police Control Room.
The control room then informed an SSF patrol team on duty in the Ayanavaram area. The team, comprising a sub-inspector and a woman police constable under the supervision of SSF Inspector Benazir, reached the spot, recorded the woman's statement, identified the suspect and apprehended him.
The accused was then handed over to the Ayanavaram All Women Police Station. He was later produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.
The Singappen Special Force was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (June 9) and has been deployed across Chennai to enhance the safety of women and children. The police said SSF teams conduct patrols at bus stops, bus terminals, railway stations, shopping malls, parks, Marina Beach, educational institutions and workplaces with a large presence of women.
The force primarily identifies vulnerable locations, undertakes preventive surveillance, responds to emergency calls and creates awareness about women's safety. Women have also been encouraged to contact the police helpline 100 for immediate assistance.