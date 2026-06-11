In first operation, Singappen Special Force nabs Ayanavaram man soon after sexual assault bid

The woman raised an alarm, following which neighbours rushed to the house and saw a man fleeing the scene; they immediately alerted the Chennai City Police Control Room.

The control room then informed an SSF patrol team on duty in the Ayanavaram area. The team, comprising a sub-inspector and a woman police constable under the supervision of SSF Inspector Benazir, reached the spot, recorded the woman's statement, identified the suspect and apprehended him.

The accused was then handed over to the Ayanavaram All Women Police Station. He was later produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.