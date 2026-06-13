Singappen Special Task Force accused of moral policing women after viral video

"There are a lot of mistakes on our part too," the cop is seen saying. "If we correct ourselves, we can stand our ground and question those who do wrong," she said.

The video has garnered much traction online, with users criticising the remarks as victim-blaming and moral policing rather than addressing the structural issues behind crimes against women.

"The Rs 380+ crore allotted is for buying dupattas for women," commented a user on X, referring to the practice of asking women to cover themselves up to protect themselves from assault.