Editorial: For Singappen to be successful

The Singappen Special Task Force has been allocated a budget of Rs 354 crore in the first phase. Staffing will be scaled up to 2,500 dedicated personnel in the second. Understandably, the initial phases will be all about the buildout: staffing, operating protocols, equipment acquisition (navy blue and khaki uniforms, body-worn cameras, specialised patrol vehicles and surveillance drones) and registering visibility in the public eye. Being tangible goals, these are achievable in the near term.

Longer-term goals, such as making public as well as private spaces safe for women and ending systemic gender-based violence, will require a vastly greater and more sustained effort by the entire police force, within which Singappen is but one cog. Therefore, much will depend on how well this special force is integrated into the broader law-enforcement machinery and how much it is backed up with investigative, forensic, legal and counselling capabilities. If not, Singappen will remain a patrol force with attractive uniforms but no lasting impact on gender-based violence at large.