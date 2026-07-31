Tamil Nadu: Two held in DVAC TASMAC corruption case

Karthik and his associate Ramesh, both from Karur district, were produced before the Principal Judge, Principal Sessions Court, City Civil Court, Chennai, and remanded to judicial custody.

The arrests were made during the investigation into a case registered by the DVAC Headquarters on July 28, after a discreet enquiry reportedly found a prima facie case of cognisable offences.

The FIR names former minister V Senthil Balaji, former TASMAC Managing Director S Visakan, IAS, Rama Durai Murugan, Panneer Selvam, several TASMAC officials, Bhaskar, a personal assistant, private individuals Rathesh Raj S and Karthik, besides distillery and brewery companies, transport firms, bottling companies and other unidentified public servants and private individuals.