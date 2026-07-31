Tamil Nadu: Two held in DVAC TASMAC corruption case

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday (July 30) arrested two persons, including Mulanoor Karthik, a close associate of former Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji, in connection with a corruption case linked to alleged irregularities in TASMAC operations.
Karthik and his associate Ramesh, both from Karur district, were produced before the Principal Judge, Principal Sessions Court, City Civil Court, Chennai, and remanded to judicial custody.
The arrests were made during the investigation into a case registered by the DVAC Headquarters on July 28, after a discreet enquiry reportedly found a prima facie case of cognisable offences.
The FIR names former minister V Senthil Balaji, former TASMAC Managing Director S Visakan, IAS, Rama Durai Murugan, Panneer Selvam, several TASMAC officials, Bhaskar, a personal assistant, private individuals Rathesh Raj S and Karthik, besides distillery and brewery companies, transport firms, bottling companies and other unidentified public servants and private individuals.
According to the DVAC, Karthik and Rathesh are close associates of Senthil Balaji.
The agency has invoked provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The vigilance agency said the case was registered after a government-referred discreet enquiry revealed sufficient material indicating the commission of cognisable offences.
The investigation is continuing to ascertain the role of the remaining accused and other entities named in the FIR.