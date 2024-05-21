BJP leader Annamalai urges Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to stop Kerala from building Silanthi check dam

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday urged the ruling DMK government to condemn the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala and stop the construction work of a check dam across the Silanthi river at Peruguda.

Hitting out at the ruling DMK government, Annamalai said the Stalin-led DMK government is not concerned about the farmers of Tamil Nadu.

“In defiance of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), the Communist government (LDF government) of Kerala is constructing a check dam across the Silanthi river at Peruguda in Devikulam Taluk, Idukki district. Due to this, the amount of water coming to Amaravathi dam will decrease and the farmers of Tamil Nadu will be heavily affected,” Annamalai said in a social media post.

Pointing out that the Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh governments’ move to build dams across Cauvery and Palar, Annamalai said the DMK has never hesitated to compromise the interests and rights of the farmers and people of Tamil Nadu for the benefit of their opportunistic INDI Alliance.

Condemning CM Stalin for not constructing check dams in Tamil Nadu, the saffron party leader said, “Every year, all the Cauvery water and rain water are getting wasted in the sea without any dam. After coming to power, the DMK made an empty promise to build 1,000 check dams, but in the last three years of its rule, not a single brick has been moved. In fact, Chief Minister MK Stalin has no thought for the problems faced by the public except for the welfare of his Gopalapuram family.”

The Silanthi river is among the major tributaries of the Amaravathi. It may be recalled that a few years ago, Kerala constructed a check dam across Pambaru at Parriseri in Kandalur panchayat.