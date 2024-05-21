Any check dam across Cauvery, tributaries illegal: PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss on Silanthi river row with Kerala

CHENNAI: Condemning the state government for remaining silent despite the Kerala government commencing construction of a new check dam across Silanthi, a tributary of Amaravathi river, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to take legal action to safeguard its rights.

In a statement, Anbumani said that Amaravathi, Cauvery’s tributary, is the water source for irrigation and drinking for Tirupur and Karur districts. “Amaravathi irrigates 55,000 acres. Moreover, drinking water is being supplied from Amaravathi dam. Amaravathi river receives water from Pambar, Silanthi and Chinnar rivers. The issue is that Kerala is building a check dam across the Silanthi river,” he added.

He said that the Kerala government is claiming that the dam is for supplying drinking water to Idukki district. If the check dam is constructed, Amaravathi cannot receive water from Silanthi river. It is the responsibility of the state government to stop Kerala from constructing check dam, he said.