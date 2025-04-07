Tamil Nadu set to become ‘Numero uno’ with maximum GI tags

TIRUCHY: People of Tamil Nadu had a reason to jubilate a couple of days back when the State took the top spot in the Government of India’s report on the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Tamil Nadu witnessed a steep growth rate of 9.69 per cent to push other states behind.

Very soon, the state will witness yet another jubilant moment, and this time it will be for a different reason. People are all set to rejoice as the state is all set to possess the highest number of products with Geographical Indication (GI) tags. The icing on the cake would be the maximum contribution from the Delta region.

GI tags are usually given to products of the highest standard poised to promote the economic growth of that particular geographical location with the products. Almost all GI Tags in India belong to small cities or towns with a minimal population and an even more minimal market.

Hence, these GI tags recognise these towns and cities and attract income from consumers willing to pay extremely high prices for an excellent quality product. This increases the income and economy of the local artisans and the local market as well.

There are as many as 69 products from Tamil Nadu with GI tags, and it is only behind Uttar Pradesh, which has secured a tag for 79 products.

“More than 50 applications from Tamil Nadu are pending. If we could get registrations for the pending applications, we would certainly lead in the states that have earned maximum GI tags,” said Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Attorney P Sanjay Gandhi, who has been spearheading the achievement of a GI tag for Tamil Nadu.

Sanjay Gandhi, winner of the national IP award constituted by the Government of India, said out of 69 products in Tamil Nadu, the central region contributes 17 products, with Thanjavur at the lead with as many as 11 products.

There are several organisations initiating steps for GI products at various levels. Sanjay Gandhi alone assisted with as many as 54 products from Tamil Nadu during his 20 years of service.

“Since being a person from Thanjavur, I was more concerned about the district’s products as the place is a treasure trove for tradition, arts and culture,” he said.

Further attributing, Sanjay Gandhi said that around 50 applications have been pending for the past few years.

“If we could fetch GI tags for the pending products, we could be at the top among other states, and the time is nearing fast,” he said.

According to the data available in the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade, Government of India, Tamil Nadu could get GI product for as many as 10 products in 2024-25, while during 2022- 23, the state could fetch the tag for 13 more products. The major products from Tamil Nadu belonged to agriculture and handicrafts.

Sanjay Gandhi also said that the state government has been supporting a lot to promote the products from Tamil Nadu, and the recent assurance on the Assembly floor by the State Minister TRB Rajaa of applying for the GI tag for the Uthukuli butter and ghee for a question raised by an opposition member.

“Hence, with the strong backing of the state government, Tamil Nadu will certainly lead the other states in GI tag registration,” Sanjay Gandhi said.

YEARWISE GI RECOGNITION LIST

Year No of products

2024-25 : 10

2023-24 : 6

2022-23 : 13

2021-22 : 4

2020-21 : 2

2019-20 : 6

2018-19 : 2

2017-18 : 1

2016-17 : 0

2015-16 : 3

2014-15 : 0

2013-14 : 0

2012-13 : 6

2011-12 : 0

2010-11 : 0

2009-10 : 0

2008-09 : 6

2007-08 : 5

2006-07 : 0

2005-06 : 5

CENTRAL REGION’S CONTRIBUTION

Thanjavur: Thanjavur dolls, Thanjavur Veenai, Netti works, Cut Glass works, Swamimalai bronze icons, Natchiyarkoil Kuthuvilakku, Tirubhuvanam silk sarees, Narasinganpettai Nadaswaram, Karuppur Kalamkari painting, Kumbakonam Vettrilai

Perambalur: Arumbavur wood carving, Chettikulam shallots

Tiruchy: Manapparai Murukku

Mayiladuthurai: Thaikkal Rattan Craft

PENDING PRODUCTS FOR RECOGNITION

Thiruvaduthurai Seevali, Korai Nadu Silk and Cotton Silk sarees (Mayiladuthurai); Veeramangudi Achu Vellam (jaggery) (Thanjavur), Seeraga Samba rice (Nagapattinam, Thanjavur), Peravurani Coconut (Thanjavur), Vedaranyam Mullai (Nagapattinam), Woraiyur cotton sarees (Tiruchy)

