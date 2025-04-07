Tamil Nadu: Despite GI tags, product producers are in disarray

TIRUCHY: Though there is a broad perception that the GI-tagged products lead to income growth of the local artisans and farmers, it is contrary.

The economic status of the people who are involved in making the products is pathetic, and hence, they have appealed to the government to support them in enhancing their standard of living.

Arguably, the artisans said that the GI tags help ensure that the culture and tradition of a particular geographical location are maintained and not misused. There is a question whether it protects their livelihood and enhances job opportunities while still maintaining its individuality.

“There are around 300 families involved in making murukku in Manapparai, but hardly one or two know that the Manapparai Murukku has obtained the GI tag. And it is the government to create awareness on the GI tag and the importance of obtaining the tag; otherwise, we would be misused,” said Murukku D Manohar, who has been involved in making Manapparai Murukku for three generations.

Manohar further said that there is no organised group among the murukku makers in Manapparai, and so we continue to sell the products at the least price, and the economic conditions continue to be pathetic.

“At least the district administration should initiate steps to teach us about marketing the product and enhancing the pricing. All is fine, the GI tag lets the product be known throughout the world, but no benefit has been reaped so far,” Manohar said.

He appealed to the government to initiate steps to promote GIs, including promotional campaigns, participation in international fairs, quality enhancement measures, legal protection, and the exploration of e-commerce platforms to broaden market access.

Similar frustration was revealed by Sukumaran, president of Thanjavur Betel Leaves Growers Association, that the GI tag has nothing to do with their livelihood, as they continue to fight for proper pricing. “Happy that the Kumbakonam betel leaves received GI tag, but for what?” he asked.

He said once, the betel leaves were cultivated in an area of 25,000 acres in Kumbakonam and adjacent places, but it has declined to 10,000 acres as the farmers switched over to other cultivation owing to the risk and poor yield.

“The government should fix a proper price for the betel leaves, ensure the crops are on par with paddy and provide other supports as the cost of cultivation is very high and also holds risk. So, the government should provide the latest technology with a subsidy, and this would augment the life standard of around one lakh people involved in the cultivation of betel leaves directly and indirectly in this cultivation; otherwise, there is no point in proclaiming that the betel leaves got a GI tag,” Sukumaran said.

