TN's GI-tagged products need better promotion to boost market reach

TIRUCHY: Many Indian GI products, despite their unique quality and cultural significance, are not popular internationally, and so there is a need to promote them on all possible platforms, including displaying them at places where there is an influx of tourists, say business promoters in Tiruchy.

According to Thanjavur-based business promoter Vincent Durairaj, the GI-labelled products from Thanjavur are known to the world wherever the Tamil diaspora is present.

For instance, food items like Manapparai Murukku have good business prospects in countries like UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, UK, US, Netherlands and Canada.

The people who visit the central region never forget to purchase the local flavours while they return. Similarly, the Tamils who visit Thanjavur opt to buy Tirubhubanam silk sarees.

“These people have already known about the products, but it is essential to promote the product to witness good business, and so the government can promote the items on the online platforms and give descriptions about the product to attract new customers,” Vincent Durairaj said.

Similarly, H Ubaidullah, Tiruchy-based aviation analyst, said that the GI-tagged products from the central region should be displayed at a dedicated stall in Tiruchy International Airport.

“Tiruchy is one of the fastest-growing airports in India, and several lakh tourists arrive here. The display of GI-tagged products is a must, so that they would carry forward the products to a wider zone and augment the business,” Ubaidullah said.

