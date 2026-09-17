Tamil Nadu: Scrap collectors by day, ATM thieves by night; 3 held from West Bengal

A probe revealed that the hearse van used to transport the ATM was found abandoned near Mevalur Kuppam. The gang had broken the ATM near Krishna Canal and fled with Rs 12 lakh kept in the machine.

Subsequently, a special team travelled to West Bengal and secured three persons — SK Sameer, Sarbar Khan, and Rasool. “One of the accused was arrested by Delhi Police years ago,” a police officer added.

Police have recovered about Rs 2 lakh in cash from the arrested trio and are on the lookout for their associates. The arrested men were produced before a magistrate in West Bengal and brought to Tamil Nadu for judicial remand.