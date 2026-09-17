Tamil Nadu: Scrap collectors by day, ATM thieves by night; 3 held from West Bengal

CHENNAI: A special team of the Avadi City Police has arrested three men from West Bengal in connection with an ATM theft near Vellavedu along the Chennai-Tirupati highway on Sept 5. Police said the accused arrived in Tamil Nadu and roamed around as scrap collectors before targeting the ATM.
The September 5 heist was the third ATM theft in two weeks, following similar incidents in Somangalam under Tambaram City police limits and near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district.
According to a senior police officer, four special teams were formed after the ATM theft came to light. “We focused on technical analysis, background verification, and other investigative means and found that the suspects were from West Bengal,” the officer said.
A probe revealed that the hearse van used to transport the ATM was found abandoned near Mevalur Kuppam. The gang had broken the ATM near Krishna Canal and fled with Rs 12 lakh kept in the machine.
Subsequently, a special team travelled to West Bengal and secured three persons — SK Sameer, Sarbar Khan, and Rasool. “One of the accused was arrested by Delhi Police years ago,” a police officer added.
Police have recovered about Rs 2 lakh in cash from the arrested trio and are on the lookout for their associates. The arrested men were produced before a magistrate in West Bengal and brought to Tamil Nadu for judicial remand.
Speaking to mediapersons, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Avadi, V Vinoth Santharam said the case was challenging in several aspects and commended the personnel for securing the accused. Further investigations are underway.