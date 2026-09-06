Tamil Nadu: Entire ATM stolen in 3rd hit in 2 weeks

Investigators are scrutinising CCTV footage from surrounding commercial units to establish the exact time of the heist, identify the number of suspects involved, and trace the vehicle used to haul away the heavy machine.

Unlike the previous two ATM robberies, where gangs broke open the cash kiosks, the perpetrators in Saturday’s incident fled with the entire machine. Preliminary inquiries indicate that the ATM contained over Rs 5 lakh at the time of the theft.

Police are now probing whether the same inter-State network was behind the earlier strikes at Somangalam under Tambaram City police limits and near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district two weeks ago.

In the Somangalam incident in Kancheepuram district, a gang targeted an ICICI Bank ATM on the Sriperumbudur–Kundrathur highway, using a gas-welding torch to cut open the vault before escaping with Rs 10 lakh. A similar modus operandi was employed in Gummidipoondi, where thieves made off with Rs 11.5 lakh.