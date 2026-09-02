Same inter-state gang suspected in two ATM robberies at Somangalam, Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: Police suspect that the same interstate gang could be behind the ATM robberies at Somangalam in Kancheepuram and Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur, with the investigation revealing similar methods and the use of vehicles fitted with fake number plates.
The case has now got a breakthrough, with special teams recovering the car and container lorry used in the two crimes and arresting one suspected member of the gang in Rajasthan.
Police found that the Somangalam robbery gang had used a car, while suspects in the Gummidipoondi robbery are believed to have used a container lorry. Both vehicles were traced and found abandoned.
The car allegedly used in the Somangalam robbery was traced in a forest area in a northern state. It was a stolen vehicle and different number plates had been used on it.
The container lorry used in the Gummidipoondi robbery was later found abandoned at Vadakkal near Sriperumbudur. Police seized the vehicle and questioned drivers and cleaners in the area, besides collecting their fingerprints. The lorry was fitted with a fake number plate and had been parked at the location for two days.
Meanwhile, police learnt that Pawan Kumar (28) from UP, a member of the gang, had been arrested by Jaipur police in connection with another case. Tambaram special team travelled to Jaipur and questioned him. Interrogation revealed that Pawan and four others were involved in the Somangalam ATM robbery.
The suspects had fled to Haryana and remain absconding. Police teams are continuing efforts to trace them.
The police are now examining whether the same gang was involved in both ATM robberies and are also investigating the gang’s possible involvement in similar crimes elsewhere.