Same inter-state gang suspected in two ATM robberies at Somangalam, Gummidipoondi

The case has now got a breakthrough, with special teams recovering the car and container lorry used in the two crimes and arresting one suspected member of the gang in Rajasthan.

Police found that the Somangalam robbery gang had used a car, while suspects in the Gummidipoondi robbery are believed to have used a container lorry. Both vehicles were traced and found abandoned.

The car allegedly used in the Somangalam robbery was traced in a forest area in a northern state. It was a stolen vehicle and different number plates had been used on it.