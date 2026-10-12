Tamil Nadu schools to appoint nodal teachers to monitor breakfast, noon-meal safety

The move comes amid the department’s efforts to strengthen food safety and ensure that students receive nutritious meals prepared and served in hygienic conditions.

The coordinating teacher will be responsible for monitoring cleanliness of the school kitchen and the utensils used for cooking and serving food. The teacher will also have to check whether safe drinking water is available and whether the necessary kitchen infrastructure is being properly maintained. The teacher will further monitor the entire process – from preparation of food to its distribution among students.