Tamil Nadu schools to appoint nodal teachers to monitor breakfast, noon-meal safety

CHENNAI: The State School Education Department has directed all government and government-aided schools to appoint a nodal or coordinating teacher to monitor the quality, safety and hygiene of breakfast and noon meals served to students from classes 1-8. The directive covers schools implementing the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme and the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal Scheme.
The move comes amid the department’s efforts to strengthen food safety and ensure that students receive nutritious meals prepared and served in hygienic conditions.
The coordinating teacher will be responsible for monitoring cleanliness of the school kitchen and the utensils used for cooking and serving food. The teacher will also have to check whether safe drinking water is available and whether the necessary kitchen infrastructure is being properly maintained. The teacher will further monitor the entire process – from preparation of food to its distribution among students.
If any deficiency is noticed in the quality of food or hygiene standards, the coordinating teacher must immediately inform the school head, who, in turn, will have to inform officials and ensure that corrective action is taken without delay.
The department has also stressed continuous monitoring rather than inspections being limited to occasional checks. The arrangement is intended to ensure that shortcomings in food preparation, kitchen cleanliness, drinking water or related infrastructure are identified and rectified promptly.