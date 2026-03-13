Sasikala launches All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam

CHENNAI: V.K. Sasikala, the former interim general secretary of the AIADMK and close confident of late CM J Jayalalithaa, has announced the formation of a new political party named All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.
Addressing the media at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai, Sasikala unveiled the party’s name and flag, confirming that it will contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the “Coconut Grove” symbol, which she described as representing unity.
The party flag had earlier been introduced by Sasikala at a public meeting in Kamuthi, Ramanathapuram, on February 24.
Speaking to reporters, Sasikala expressed confidence in the party’s political future, stating that she believes the people will extend their support. She also indicated that her party would hold talks with like-minded political groups to forge an alliance ahead of the elections.
When asked whether her new party could defeat the AIADMK or the DMK, Sasikala did not offer a direct response, instead asserting that the people are the ultimate decision-makers.
In response to another query—on whether the divergent political paths taken by her and O. Panneerselvam would benefit Edappadi K. Palaniswami—Sasikala said the results of the coming elections would provide the answer.
The political developments follow the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in 2016. Sasikala was elected AIADMK interim general secretary by the party’s general council soon after. However, just as she was poised to take over as Chief Minister with the support of party MLAs, she was sentenced to four years imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case and lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.
Before beginning her prison term, Sasikala facilitated Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s elevation to the Chief Minister’s post by consolidating the support of party MLAs. Subsequently, she was expelled from the AIADMK.
Meanwhile, after Jayalalithaa’s death, O. Panneerselvam—who had been serving as Chief Minister—resigned and launched a “Dharma Yudham” against Sasikala, leading to a split in the party. Following Sasikala’s imprisonment, Panneerselvam later rejoined the AIADMK, became Deputy Chief Minister, and was appointed as the party’s coordinator.
In recent political moves, Panneerselvam joined the DMK, while Sasikala has now floated her own party.