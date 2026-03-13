Sasikala launches All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam

Addressing the media at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai, Sasikala unveiled the party’s name and flag, confirming that it will contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the “Coconut Grove” symbol, which she described as representing unity.

The party flag had earlier been introduced by Sasikala at a public meeting in Kamuthi, Ramanathapuram, on February 24.

Speaking to reporters, Sasikala expressed confidence in the party’s political future, stating that she believes the people will extend their support. She also indicated that her party would hold talks with like-minded political groups to forge an alliance ahead of the elections.

When asked whether her new party could defeat the AIADMK or the DMK, Sasikala did not offer a direct response, instead asserting that the people are the ultimate decision-makers.