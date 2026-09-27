Tamil Nadu directs schools to step up safety measures

After a review meeting, the School Education department instructed Chief Educational Officers and other department officials to ensure that school heads and teachers take immediate action on safety concerns and continuously monitor school premises.

The department has also ordered regular inspections of compound walls, classrooms, toilets, roofs, overhead tanks and other structures. It also instructed schools to cordon off damaged buildings and unsafe areas, and report structures requiring demolition to the district administration.

The department has urged all schools to seal open wells and septic tanks in and around school premises. Also, necessary renovation of roofs must be taken along with monitoring the electrical connection in the school, the department directed.