Tamil Nadu's Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme: Menu, eligible schools, monitoring and helpline

A

Yes, a menu review is currently under way, though no immediate changes have been implemented yet.

In September 2026 , School Education Minister Rajmohan announced that the State government had formed a special committee to enhance the meals. This committee consists of culinary experts, a nationally known chef, educationists, and doctors who are working together to make the breakfast options more protein-rich and nutritious for growing children.

Before any new dishes are rolled out statewide, the government plans to test them first through local pilot projects to ensure students enjoy the taste and the kitchens can manage the preparation.