Tamil Nadu revises Tasmac bar rules, permits separate bars within 100 meters

Earlier, it was mandatory that the bars should be adjacent to the liquor shop.

The government also increased the minimum plinth area for bars from 15 sqm to 20 sqm, and removed the provision that allowed Collectors to determine the plinth area for larger bars.

N Periyasamy of the Tasmac Employees Union said the amendment could address a long-standing issue faced by retail employees.

In many locations, Tasmac outlets function from within privately operated bar premises, leaving contract workers dependent on bar operators and vulnerable to intimidation, he said. In some instances, Periyasamy claimed, bar operators take liquor stock without settling payments immediately, creating scope for irregularities.