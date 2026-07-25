Level-playing field? Tasmac’s new procurement formula raises doubts

To understand the change, it is important to know how Tasmac procures beer. Every shop first estimates how many cases of beer it is likely to sell before the next supply. This requirement, known as an indent, is sent to Tasmac depots, which then place orders with breweries. Suppose a shop needs 180 cases of beer. Earlier, one brewery might have supplied 80 cases, another 60 and a third 40, depending on how their brands performed in previous sales. Under the revised system, the shop will still receive the same 180 cases, but the order will now be divided equally among all eligible breweries instead of being allocated according to past sales.

On the other hand, manufacturers had long argued that the earlier method created a self-reinforcing cycle: Brands that received larger procurement orders enjoyed better shelf availability, leading to higher sales and, consequently, even larger procurement orders in subsequent cycles. While the revised formula removes that sales-linked allocation, beer manufacturers say it addresses only one part of the issue.