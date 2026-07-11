State planning Rs 10 on empty liquor bottles: Tasmac to Madras HC

To minimise environmental damage, TASMAC had introduced the buy-back scheme for empty liquor bottles in the Nilgiris and other hill regions. The scheme was later extended to other districts across the State.



When the case came up for hearing before the special bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, K Nanthakumar, managing director of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), filed a status report stating it has been proposed to include the refundable deposit of Rs 10 in the maximum retail price of each liquor bottle instead of collecting it separately from consumers.



The report further stated that the responsibility for the collection, transportation, recycling and environmentally safe disposal of empty liquor bottles would be entrusted to the respective manufacturers through a QR code-based tracking system.