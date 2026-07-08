Tamil Nadu likely to see above-normal temperatures for a week

Regional Meteorological Centre Director DR VR Durai said the southwest monsoon has remained weak over Tamil Nadu, while heavy rainfall is continuing over northern states such as Mumbai and Gujarat. As a result, cloud cover over Tamil Nadu has reduced, allowing temperatures to rise further.

Maximum temperatures have already touched 39 degrees Celsius in parts of the State. Thondi recorded the highest temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while Chennai and several other districts are also experiencing above-normal daytime temperatures.

Only light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places during the coming week, Durai added.