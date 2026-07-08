Tamil Nadu likely to see above-normal temperatures for a week

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is likely to witness a rise in temperatures over the next one week, with only light rainfall expected in a few places, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). Officials said the weak southwest monsoon and El Nino conditions are contributing to the prolonged heat across the State, according to a Maalaimalar report.
Regional Meteorological Centre Director DR VR Durai said the southwest monsoon has remained weak over Tamil Nadu, while heavy rainfall is continuing over northern states such as Mumbai and Gujarat. As a result, cloud cover over Tamil Nadu has reduced, allowing temperatures to rise further.
Maximum temperatures have already touched 39 degrees Celsius in parts of the State. Thondi recorded the highest temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while Chennai and several other districts are also experiencing above-normal daytime temperatures.
Only light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places during the coming week, Durai added.
Durai said the weak southwest monsoon has limited rainfall mainly to the Western Ghats districts, while most parts of Tamil Nadu continue to remain dry. The reduced cloud cover is expected to keep daytime temperatures high over the next seven days.
Meanwhile, weather enthusiast Raja said Kerala is also facing a significant rainfall deficit during this year's southwest monsoon, and that Tamil Nadu has recorded below-normal rainfall as well.
He said El Nino conditions are likely to keep rainfall below normal over Kerala and the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu through July. As the southwest monsoon is not expected to strengthen significantly, the famous Courtallam season is likely to be affected.
Raja also warned that coastal districts from Chennai to Tirunelveli could experience scorching heat, with temperatures feeling similar to peak summer conditions in the coming days.