Editorial: El Nino threat to economy

The Central government has swung into action, albeit a bit delayed, according to critics. Over 150 districts are identified to be prone to rainfall that is either erratic or low and uneven. The Centre and state governments are busy with contingency plans. Since India had already faced El Nino conditions a few times in the past, there will be contingency plan templates, and officials must resist the temptation to recycle them with minor tweaks, as the present “super” El Nino is likely to be more devastating than some of the previous ones, which were relatively moderate.

To cope with El Nino conditions, crop changes must be promoted, which is easier said than done. Identifying alternative crops is less difficult than persuading farmers to quickly go for alternative crops or use drought-tolerant, climate-resilient seeds and making them available at short notice. Promoting dryland agriculture, for instance, cannot happen overnight. Herein comes the importance of a long-term strategy, and a government with vision and foresight would have inbuilt systems and processes for such eventualities. The Central government’s claims of moving forward with “complete preparedness” and reassurances that farmers need not have any major concerns will be more credible if they are backed by action on the ground and visible to farmers.