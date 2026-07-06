El Niño effect: Next summer may begin in January itself

The effects of the dreaded climate phenomenon, El Niño, which is already being felt, is threatening to be disastrous for Tamil Nadu – and India – warn weather experts. Making matters worse, they are predicting that its effects are likely to hit us from January 2027 itself.

The warning comes amid growing global concerns over the strengthening of El Niño conditions.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has said that the climatic phenomenon is developing rapidly, increasing the likelihood of heatwaves, droughts and extreme weather events in several parts of the world, including the Indian subcontinent.

Speaking to DT Next, Dr VR Durai, an atmospheric scientist who heads the Area Cyclone Warning Centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said temperatures are expected to rise as El Niño strengthens further during the latter part of the year.