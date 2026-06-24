El Nino may trigger drought in 12 Tamil Nadu districts, warns Centre

12 TN districts under watch

According to the Centre's assessment, the districts of Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Tirupathur, Vellore and Virudhunagar are likely to be affected by drought conditions.

As a precautionary measure, the Union government has advised the promotion of short-duration crops such as sesame and pulses in vulnerable regions to minimise agricultural losses.