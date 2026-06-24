El Nino may trigger drought in 12 Tamil Nadu districts, warns Centre

CHENNAI: The Union government has warned that 12 districts in Tamil Nadu could face drought conditions due to the impact of El Nino, a climate phenomenon associated with rising sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The advisory comes as part of a broader assessment that identified 226 districts across 27 states as vulnerable to drought.
According to the Centre's assessment, the districts of Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Tirupathur, Vellore and Virudhunagar are likely to be affected by drought conditions.
As a precautionary measure, the Union government has advised the promotion of short-duration crops such as sesame and pulses in vulnerable regions to minimise agricultural losses.
El Nino is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon in which sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become warmer than usual. The warming alters rainfall and temperature patterns across the globe, often resulting in drought in some regions and excessive rainfall in others.
Typically, sea surface temperatures in the region range between 26°C and 28°C. An increase of at least 0.5°C above normal is considered an indicator of El Nino conditions. Current observations show temperatures exceeding the normal range, signalling the development of the phenomenon.
Climate assessments indicate moderate to strong El Nino conditions between June and August, with the possibility of further strengthening towards the end of the year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said it is closely monitoring developments.
The Centre has also cautioned that the southwest monsoon could remain below normal in parts of the country, increasing the risk of water stress and crop losses in drought-prone districts.