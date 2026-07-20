Tamil Nadu has not sought relocation of proposed Parandur airport: Centre

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has not submitted any proposal seeking a change in the location of the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district, the Union government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Replying to a question raised by DMK member P Wilson, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in a written reply that the State government has not made any request to relocate the proposed airport.
Providing an update on the project, Mohol said the Civil Aviation Ministry had granted in-principle approval to the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (Tidco) on April 7, 2025, for the development of an international greenfield airport at Parandur.
"As per the in-principle application submitted by Tidco in September 2024, the estimated cost of Phase I of the project is approximately Rs 10,500 crore," he said.
The proposed second airport for Chennai is planned on 5,746 acres of land at Parandur, about 70 km from the city. Of the total land required, around 2,500 acres comprise private land, while the remaining land belongs to the government.
Ever since Parandur was announced as the site, the project was dogged by protests by residents of Ekanapuram and neighbouring villages, who opposed it over concerns about displacement and the loss of agricultural land.
During the Assembly election campaign, TVK president C Joseph Vijay visited the area on January 20, 2025, and extended support for the protesters. After being denied permission to visit the protest site, he met representatives of the agitation at a private location near Ekanapuram and assured them of his support.
Later, after Vijay came to power, the State government said it was exploring an alternative site for the proposed airport. However, according to the Union government's reply, it has not sent any formal proposal seeking a change in the approved location.