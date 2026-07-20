Tamil Nadu has not sought relocation of proposed Parandur airport: Centre

"As per the in-principle application submitted by Tidco in September 2024, the estimated cost of Phase I of the project is approximately Rs 10,500 crore," he said.

The proposed second airport for Chennai is planned on 5,746 acres of land at Parandur, about 70 km from the city. Of the total land required, around 2,500 acres comprise private land, while the remaining land belongs to the government.

Ever since Parandur was announced as the site, the project was dogged by protests by residents of Ekanapuram and neighbouring villages, who opposed it over concerns about displacement and the loss of agricultural land.