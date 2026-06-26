Parandur Airport plan nears end as TN Govt explores new site for Chennai’s second airport

Highly placed sources told DT Next that the government has internally resolved not to proceed with the Rs 27,400-crore project at Parandur and has initiated discussions on alternative development plans for the land already acquired.



"There is a need for a second airport for Chennai. But it is not going to be implemented in Parandur. Necessary instructions have already been issued to the authorities. Alternative sites are being examined," a highly placed source told DT Next.



The decision, if formally notified, would bring the curtains down on one of Tamil Nadu's longest-running land acquisition disputes and mark a major policy reversal on a project that had received approvals at multiple levels of government.



The resistance began on December 16, 2019, when residents of Ekanapuram village launched an indefinite agitation against the airport proposal. Located near Parandur in the Sriperumbudur region, Ekanapuram soon became the epicentre of the movement because the original acquisition plan envisaged taking over virtually the entire village.



Of the 1,005 houses identified within the project area, 605 were located in Ekanapuram alone. Protest leaders said nearly 920 acres in the village had been marked for acquisition, raising fears that the settlement itself would cease to exist.



The proposed airport required acquisition of 5,746 hectares spread across 13 villages, including residential areas, agricultural lands, wetlands and water bodies. The State government subsequently initiated acquisition proceedings under the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act and earmarked Rs 1,822.45 crore towards compensation.