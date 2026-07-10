Official records challenge government’s Parandur claim; AAI studies identified site as preferred choice

However, official records on the selection of Parandur as the site for the airport do not support the assertion. Instead, they show that AAI's technical evaluation shortlisted Parandur as one of the two feasible locations before recommending it as the preferred site after a detailed comparative assessment.

Official records available in the public domain, which dates back to October 29, 2021, show that the Tamil Nadu government asked AAI to undertake a technical pre-feasibility study of four potential locations for Chennai's second airport — Parandur, Pannur, Tiruporur and Padalam. AAI inspected the sites in February 2022 and submitted its report in March, evaluating each location on parameters, including airspace availability, runway orientation, operational safety, land availability, connectivity and future expansion.

The inspection ruled out Padalam, which falls within the restricted flying area controlled by the Indian Air Force, while Tiruporur was rejected because it is located adjacent to the Tambaram flying area and close to the prohibited airspace around the nuclear plant in Kalpakkam.