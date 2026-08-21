Tamil Nadu government sets up joint committee to inquire into mass fish deaths at Ennore Estuary

During the Zero Hour in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday (August 21), Opposition members, including AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK member A Ganeshkumar, DMK member Thangam Thennarasu and Congress member Tharahai Cuthbert, raised the issue.

They said fishermen had been severely affected by the mass death of fish and urged the government to take precautionary measures and provide necessary relief packages to the affected fishermen.