Govt examining Ennore Kosasthalaiyar fish deaths: Minister tells Assembly

EPS flags fish deaths

According to a Daily Thanthi report, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami moved a special call-attention motion in the Assembly over the mass fish deaths in the Ennore Kosasthalai River.

Palaniswami said fish were found dead in large numbers due to waste allegedly entering the river. He said fishermen in the area had attributed the deaths to industrial waste being discharged into the water.

He also said the pollution was affecting the livelihood of fishermen and urged the government to intervene immediately and protect their interests.