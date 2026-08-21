Govt examining Ennore Kosasthalaiyar fish deaths: Minister tells Assembly

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Environment and Climate Change Minister VK Rajeev Minister has clarified that the government is examining the cause of fish deaths in the Ennore Kosasthalai river, after Opposition parties raised concerns in the Assembly over alleged industrial pollution affecting the river and the livelihoods of local fishermen.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami moved a special call-attention motion in the Assembly over the mass fish deaths in the Ennore Kosasthalai River.
Palaniswami said fish were found dead in large numbers due to waste allegedly entering the river. He said fishermen in the area had attributed the deaths to industrial waste being discharged into the water.
He also said the pollution was affecting the livelihood of fishermen and urged the government to intervene immediately and protect their interests.
Former minister Thangam Thennarasu said the Kosasthalai River and its estuary in North Chennai, which are vital to the city, have been continuously polluted by industrial waste.
He said fish deaths had become a recurring issue in the area, severely affecting the livelihood of fishermen. Thennarasu urged the government to declare the Kosasthalai River region an ecological zone and take immediate measures to protect it.
PMK MLA Ganesh Kumar also alleged that waste from thermal power plants and chemical industries was entering the river, resulting in fish deaths.
Ganesh Kumar said the fish deaths were not a one-off incident and called for a separate authority to monitor the river and prevent further environmental damage.
He also urged the government to take action against industries found to be causing environmental pollution and ensure that the Kosasthalai River and the surrounding fishing communities are protected.