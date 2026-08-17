Tonnes of dead fish wash up in Ennore, fishers blame factories

With reports on the die-off coming in since Saturday morning, fishermen said the floating carcasses spanned nearly 6-7 km of the waterway, from the Buckingham Canal near Kattukuppam, past the North Chennai Thermal Power Station.

Fishers and the Save Ennore Creek campaign have pointed to thermal pollution from the hot-water discharge of NTECL Vallur as a possible cause.

They said a water-temperature study conducted on August 9 by Kattukuppam fishermen recorded temperatures of 40.8°C and 40.6°C at locations in the Railway Bridge Canal, 585-1,045 metres from the plant's discharge point.

They have now sought a detailed investigation to establish whether the discharge was responsible for the die-off.

The sequence of events also pointed to unusual water conditions, fishermen said. Around noon on Saturday, Kattukuppam fishermen casting nets near the Railway Bridge, about three hours into the falling tide, noticed unusually large shoals of fish.

By 5 pm, as the tide turned, fishermen using stake nets for prawns at Sandi koil, Manja machine, Jalli kuzhi and Subbaralam paadu, further along the creek, reported similar behaviour.