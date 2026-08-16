Chemical discharge suspected as tonnes of fish die in Ennore

The fish deaths were reported from Saturday morning, with fishermen saying the dead fish had spread across nearly 6-7 km of the waterway, from the Buckingham Canal near Kattukuppam, past the North Chennai Thermal Power Station and towards the Kulikkam/Kulivakkam area.

R.L. Srinivasan, president of the Fishermen Co-operative Society, Ennore, said fish deaths linked to suspected industrial discharge had been occurring frequently, but the scale of the latest incident was much larger.

“This happens continuously, frequently. This time it is a bit more. Water mixed with chemicals is being released from the Manali side through a canal. It mixes with the backwaters and, during low tide, comes towards the sea,” he said.