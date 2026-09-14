Tamil Nadu: DVAC revokes woman inspector’s suspension, Madras HC closes petition

She stated that in December 2025, she had forwarded a vigilance report to the DVAC director based on information collected against Rajalakshmi. Thereafter, she was directed to prepare a draft FIR alleging that Rajalakshmi possessed movable and immovable assets worth Rs. 5.42 crore in her name and in the names of her family members, amounting to assets disproportionate to her known sources of income by 372%.

Earlier, the court had stayed the suspension order, observing that it appeared to be motivated.

According to Vimala, she registered the FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act after obtaining necessary approval. The case was later transferred to another inspector for further investigation. She maintained that she had acted without any personal malice and strictly in accordance with legal procedures and the directions of her superiors.

Claiming that her actions were within the scope of her official duties under the Vigilance Manual, Vimala argued that the suspension order was vague, illegal, and arbitrary.

After hearing the plea, the High Court had earlier observed that the suspension order appeared to be motivated and stayed it.