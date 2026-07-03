Suspended cop habitual offender, says DVAC; Madras HC keeps stay in abeyance

Appearing for DVAC, Additional Advocate General Gowtham submitted that inspector G Vimala was suspended following serious allegations, including WhatsApp screenshots allegedly showing her demanding bribe to not proceed with the investigation in a case.

Vimala was a habitual offender but had projected herself as a victim before the single judge, he claimed, adding that the judge granted the stay solely on her submissions without verification of the facts.

Citing the interim stay order, the inspector has already sought reinstatement, said the AAG, adding that it was hence necessary to keep the order in abeyance. Accepting the contention, the bench kept the interim stay in abeyance.